Jacob deGrom K's 3 in his first spring start vs Astros
Pitch location was paramount to Jacob deGrom in his first start of the spring. While he did allow a hit and a walk, deGrom also struck out the side in the 2nd inning, registering 99 mph on the gun. He also talks about the honor of starting on Opening Day and his competition with teammate Michael Conforto in simulated game earlier in the week.