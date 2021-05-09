Jacob deGrom gets start in series finale vs. Diamondbacks on SNY

Jacob deGrom Mets view from above at Citi Field April 2021

The Mets (15-13, tied first in NL East) are back at it against the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-18, fourth in NL West) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Cit Field on SNY.

Mets Notes

- The Mets are going for the sweep in the series after a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

- Jacob deGrom was named NL Pitcher of the Month after posting a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in six starts.

- Since breaking his 0-for-26 skid, Francisco Lindor is 5-or-11 with a homer and three RBI in his last three games

Who is starting for the Mets?

RHP Jacob deGrom (0.51 ERA, 0.82 FIP), who was scratched from his start last week due to lat tightness but is available this time around.

He has been lights out, as per usual, throughout April and looking to continue his dominance.

Who is starting for the Diamondbacks?

RHP Riley Smith (4.91 ERA, 4.38 FIP), who gave up three earned on five hits in a loss to the Miami Marlins last time out.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Orioles will have a two-game stint starting Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Marcus Stroman will get the start for the Mets.