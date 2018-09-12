Jacob deGrom continues Cy Young bid by breaking 108-year-old MLB record

Just as we were beginning to run out of things to say about Jacob deGrom’s incredible season, the New York Mets ace went out and broke an MLB record that some might have thought unbreakable.

With his seven innings pitched and two runs allowed against the Marlins on Tuesday, deGrom posted his 26th straight start allowing three runs or fewer. That broke a record that had stood since 1910, a full 108 years after Leslie “King” Cole went on a similar run of 25 straight starts, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Jacob deGrom is officially done after seven innings and two runs. He allows three or fewer runs for the 26th consecutive start, breaking Leslie "King" Cole's single-season Major League record. That mark stood for 108 years. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 12, 2018





The streak goes all the way back to deGrom’s third start of the season on Apr. 10, when he allowed an unacceptable four earned runs in six innings against the Marlins.

Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young-worthy season

Here’s the latest tally on what has been an unreal season for the 30-year-old deGrom: a 1.71 ERA, 2.06 FIP, 195 innings pitched, 239 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP. That ERA mark leads MLB and is a full half-run better than Aaron Nola’s 2.29, the second-closest mark in the National League.

All of that adds up to a campaign that has positioned the Mets veteran for a very convincing Cy Young case, and history like the kind deGrom made will only boost his chances. And yet, deGrom’s record on the season not sits at only 8-9. You probably know why.

Jacob deGrom’s ridiculous season continued with a ridiculous stat. (AP Photo)

Of course, we’re dealing with the Mets

As amazing as all of deGrom’s numbers are and as entertaining as all of his starts are, the familiar refrain of the Mets’ comical inability to win with him on the mound continues. This time, it takes the form of one very sad stat surrounding deGrom’s record-breaking streak: the Mets are 9-17 during that historic span.

For comparison’s sake, the Cubs went 18-7 during Cole’s start streak in 1910.

Despite having a starter who gave them at least six innings and three or fewer earned runs in all but two starts, the Mets managed to post a .346 winning percentage in those 26 deGrom starts. Such a mark would rank as the lowest rate in the National League this season.

Honestly, that might be more an even more breathtaking achievement than deGrom’s personal record.

