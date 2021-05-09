Jacob deGrom needs another MRI after brief return from lat injury

Five innings into his return from a lat injury, Jacob deGrom needs another MRI.

The New York Mets ace pitched picked up the win in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he didn't return for the sixth inning after experiencing back tightness in his right side while warming up between innings. He gave up one earned run while striking out six Arizona batters in the start.

Manger Luis Rojas told reporters after the game that deGrom will undergo an MRI to diagnose the tightness in his lower back.

"No pain whatsoever, just tightness," Rojas said. "That's what he told our trainer. ... I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what's next."

deGrom scratched on Tuesday after complaining of back tightness

deGrom was a late scratch on Tuesday with inflammation in his right lat. He underwent an MRI instead of pitching in his scheduled start against the St. Louis Cardinals after experiencing back tightness ahead of the game.

Jacob deGrom lasted five innings in his first start since returning from lat inflammation. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Mets announced after the MRI revealed the inflammation that deGrom would take a break from throwing to allow the inflammation to subside. Sunday's start was his first appearance since Tuesday's scratch.

With Sunday's result, deGrom carried on with his red-hot start to the season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner improved to 3-2 with an ERA of 0.68 and a 0.60 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings pitched. He issued three walks on Sunday after allowing four through his first 35 innings.

