Jacob deGrom believes positioning during MRI aggravated his throwing elbow

Being a New York Mets fan is pain. Mets fans know this, but it doesn't make supporting the team any easier. In a development so on brand it hurts, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom believes his positioning during an MRI aggravated his throwing elbow, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

deGrom threw just 92 innings after dealing with various arm injuries in 2021. His issues began in July, when deGrom left a start due to forearm soreness. When that soreness continued, the Mets sent deGrom for an MRI.

That MRI revealed a mild forearm strain, far from the worst possible outcome. But deGrom also believes his positioning during the MRI may have led to other arm issues.

Although the MRI revealed nothing more than a mild forearm strain, deGrom’s arm discomfort spread from his forearm to elbow in the ensuing days. He believes now that the positioning of his arm in that MRI tube — he laid on his stomach with his elbow raised above him for nearly an hour — exacerbated the issue.

“I honestly think that’s what aggravated it,” he said.

deGrom was positioned during the MRI so his elbow was raised while he laid on his stomach. A few days after the MRI, he started to feel elbow discomfort. deGrom required another MRI, which revealed a partial ligament tear. A few MRIs later, deGrom was cleared to begin throwing again, but couldn't get back on the field in time to pitch again in 2021.

When deGrom was healthy, he was once again among the best pitchers in the game. Through those 92 innings, deGrom had 146 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA.

Mets still searching for new general manager

Making sure deGrom is healthy isn't the only priority for the team this offseason. The Mets are still searching for a general manager. They fired Jared Porter last winter after he allegedly harassed and sent lewd pictures to a female reporter. His acting replacement was Zack Scott, who was arrested for DUI in September. He was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the team parted ways with Scott this week.

With Scott on administrative leave, the team started looking for replacements in the offseason. A number of high-ranking officials with other teams have turned the Mets down. Despite being a big-market team owned by the richest owner in the sport, the Mets can't seem to attract front-office talent.

Even the prospect of having a fully healthy deGrom in 2022 can't fix that.