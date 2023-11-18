Jacksonville's Devin McCuin scores a TD in UTSA's latest victory

Nov. 18—SAN ANTONIO — Devin McCuin, a true freshman from Jacksonville, scored his first touchdown as a Texas San Antonio Roadrunner Friday night during his team's 49-21 win over University of South Florida.

McCuin caught a 30-yard scoring strike from quarterback Frank Harris with 9:23 to play in the first quarter, which enabled the Roadrunners to even the score, 7-7, at that juncture of the game.

McCuin had nine catches for 91 yards on the night.

Texas San Antonio moved to 8-3, 7-0 in the American Athletic Conference, while the Bulls now stand 5-6, 3-4.

The Roadrunners will wrap up the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Friday by traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane.