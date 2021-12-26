Jacksonville at New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Jacksonville at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Jacksonville at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (2-12), New York Jets (3-11)

Jacksonville at New York Jets Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

If the offense was ever going to work, this would be the time.

The Jaguars didn’t exactly bust out in the first game of the post-Urban Meyer era – losing 30-16 to the lowly Houston Texans – but there weren’t any turnovers for the first time in weeks, the running game wasn’t bad and the run defense did a nice job.

The Jets aren’t giving up a ton of passing yards, but the deep plays are there. Trevor Lawrence, it’s time to start making big things happen down the field. However …

Why New York Jets Will Win

If the offense was ever going to work, this would be the time … sort of.

The Jets were only able to come up with 228 yards of total offense in the loss to Miami – it’s dead last in the NFL in both points and yards. In this, it might be more about the opportunities than cranking up the attack and taking a ton of chances.

The Jaguars just don’t take the ball away. They came up with one big play against Houston, but that was an anomaly. They’ve forced just four takeaways in 13 of the 14 games – the three takeaway game against Buffalo was the only time the D forced multiple mistakes – and the Jets have been careful lately.

They’re still there – there was one last week against Miami – but there hasn’t been a multi-turnover game since Week 10 against Buffalo.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are having issues with COVID and injuries – Jacksonville’s problems should be a bit more of a problem.

The Jets are missing head coach Robert Saleh, but the Jaguars will miss top pass rusher Josh Allen. The New York receiving corps isn’t a full go, but the ground game and defense will be okay against a punchless team that won’t be able to get the breaks needed late.

Jacksonville at New York Jets Prediction, Line

New York Jets 20, Jacksonville 17

Line: New York Jets -2, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

