Jacksonville vs Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Jacksonville vs Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (2-3), Indianapolis (2-2-1)

Jacksonville vs Indianapolis Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Can Indianapolis move the ball at all?

Jonathan Taylor might be back, but he’s not even close to 100% healthy with his injured ankle. Even if he is right the O line isn’t doing enough to pave the way.

Matt Ryan has been … interesting. There are too many interceptions for an offense that has turned it over too many times, and Jacksonville’s defense needs to take advantage of it.

At least two takeaways are coming.

Yeah, the Jaguar offense hit a scoring wall against Houston last week, but the parts are there, Trevor Lawrence is progressing, and …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Colt defense is playing great.

It might have been run on a bit too much by the Titans and Broncos, but it’s coming up with third down stops, it’s keeping the downfield plays to a minimum, and it should be good enough to put the pressure on Lawrence to be patient to keep things moving.

After last week’s 13-6 loss to the Texans, Jacksonville will want to come out firing and make up for it. Patience is the key here, and it might not be happening. However …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like the Indianapolis offense is going to run away and hit in this.

The opener is the opener – everyone is getting their feet wet. After struggling against Washington, the Jacksonville defense was great with the one blip coming against a Philadelphia attack that’s humming.

Don’t expect a slew of points, and that’s where the turnovers kick in. Indianapolis has a much bigger problem with big mistakes than the Jaguars do.

Jacksonville vs Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Jacksonville 20, Indianapolis 16

Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Jacksonville vs Indianapolis Must See Rating: 3

