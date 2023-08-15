Jacksonville to visit Bullard THursday for final scrimmage

Aug. 15—With the season opener less than 10 days away, the Jacksonville Indians will make the short trip to Bullard to scrimmage the Panthers in what will be the last dress rehearsal before the season gets under way for both clubs late next week.

The junior varsity and freshman teams will get started at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity scheduled to get under way around 6:45 p.m.

Jacksonville held its own against a talented Kaufman team in Friday's scrimmage at The Historic Tomato Bowl — both schools scored a pair of touchdowns during the live portion of the event.

Bullard conducted an inter squad scrimmage, which gave new head coach Colt Bradford and his staff a long look at everyone in a game-like situation.

Jacksonville and Bullard are opposites when it comes to experience this year. The Indians graduated 27 seniors last spring, which has created a lot of job openings, while the Panthers are returning 17 starters from a year ago.

Jacksonville head football coach will be looking for his team to get off to a fast start this week, something that the Tribe were not able to do against Kaufman.

Offensively, quarterback Brady McCown, who is in his first season as the projected varsity starter, and senior wideout Jermaine Taylor, who holds at least three offers from NCAA Division I schools, were in mid-season form in last week's scrimmage.

Some of the younger Jacksonville receivers had trouble securing the football, which led to more drops than the Jacksonville coaching staff would have liked to seen.

Perhaps, some of that was the result of early-season jitters.

"Anytime you only have four starters back on offense, you can expect the younger guys needing a little time to get used to playing varsity football," Holman said.

The Indians successfully unveiled their new up-tempo offense against Kaufman. As the game wore on, the running lanes began to get wider as the Kaufman defenders started to tire, which set the table for Reese Hicks, a transfer from Frankston High School, to show promise running the football.

Hicks and Jayden Boyd, a power back, seemed to compliment each other well.

Jacksonville and Bullard will both pull back the curtain on their new season at 7:30 p.m. on August 25 when the Indians host Sulphur Springs and the Panthers entertain Mabank.