Jacksonville team roper posts solid run at Athens PRCA rodeo

May 1—ATHENS — Jacksonville's Jayse Tettenhorst collected a top-five finish in team roping at the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo late last week in Athens.

Tettenhorst and his roping partner, Ty Arnold, who is from Madisonville, were timed in 5.1 seconds, which was good enough for a fourth place finish.

Each man earned $790 for their efforts.

Winning first place in the event were the duo of Shay Dixon Carroll and Jace Helton, who complete their task in 4.3 seconds.