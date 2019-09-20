Jacksonville takes advantage of Titans turnover, leads 7-0

The Jaguars have had two possessions. The Titans have none.

Tennessee forced a three-and-out, but Adoree Jackson muffed the punt. Leon Jacobs recovered for the Jaguars at the Titans 7-yard line.

Gardner Minshew threw a touchdown pass on the next play, finding tight end James O'Shaughnessy for the score.

The Jaguars lead 7-0 only 1:58 into the game.

It was the Titans’ first turnover of the season, who were a league-best plus-five in turnover ratio after two weeks.