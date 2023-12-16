Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana schedule: Odds and how to watch New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State's Zion Webb scores a touchdown during college football action against Western Kentucky at Burgess-Snow Field Jacksonville State Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama October 17, 2021. (Dave Hyatt: Hyatt Media LLC)

The 2023 bowl season kicks off in full force Saturday on ESPN starting with the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 11 a.m. ET. The New Orleans Bowl is second on the day featuring the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-4) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6).

Jacksonville State was an anomaly in college football this season. The Gamecocks moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level in the 2023 season after decades in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Most teams struggle in their first year at college football's top level; the Gamecocks did not. Coached by former Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State won five of its first six games in 2023 and finished third in the Conference USA standings.

Louisiana got off to a good start in 2023 by winning three of their first four matchups but struggled in November, going 1-3 in the last four games. The Ragin' Cajuns' Week 13 win over UL Monroe clinched a bowl berth. Louisiana finished fifth in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division and earned their second New Orleans Bowl berth in three years. Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns lost the Independence Bowl 23-16 to Houston.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are favorites to defeat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: Jacksonville State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Jacksonville State (-145); Louisiana (+120)

Over/under: 58.5

The New Orleans Bowl is scheduled to start at 2:15 a.m., ET, on December 16, 2023, and will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

