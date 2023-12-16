Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Predictions, odds and schedule for 2023 New Orleans Bowl

The 2023 college football bowl season is here. Teams from across the FBS will play one more time at a neutral site, starting Saturday with six games. The second game of the day features FBS newcomer Jacksonville State taking on Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.

Jacksonville State's made a mark in its first season at college football's top level. Coach Rich Rodriguez and the Gamecocks started strong and earned enough wins to be bowl-eligible by Week 8. Dual-threat quarterback Zion Webb led the team in passing yards (1,281) and scored seven rushing touchdowns this season while rotating with Nebraska transfer Logan Smothers to lead the offense. Defense is Jacksonville State's strength in 2023. The Gamecocks allowed 20.3 points per game, 26th in the FBS. Conference USA Defensive Lineman of the Year Chris Hardie leads the way with 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Postseason predictions: How will college football's postseason unfold? Our expert picks for all 41 bowl games.

Louisiana struggled down the stretch in 2023 and earned bowl eligibility with a win over UL Monroe in the season finale. Third-string quarterback Chandler Fields stepped into the starting role after injuries to starter Ben Wooldridge and backup Zeon Chriss. Fields set a school-record in completion percentage (90%) in the finale and powered the Ragin' Cajuns to their sixth consecutive bowl game. This is Louisiana's second New Orleans Bowl in the last three seasons.

It's the newcomer versus the New Orleans Bowl veterans. Here's how the predictions look for Saturday's game:

College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

New Orleans Bowl predictions roundup:

Sportsbook Wire: Louisiana 33, Jacksonville State 30

Kevin Erickson says, "Nearly every time [Louisiana] has been in the New Orleans Bowl, it has won. The campus is in rather close proximity to Lafayette, and the Cajuns should have a loud and boisterous crowd backing them Saturday afternoon. This bowl game will be a rarity, as nearly every postseason team was hard hit by the transfer portal, but this game features the teams looking pretty much like they did in the regular season.

ESPN: Jacksonville State has a 53.2% chance of victory

The site's Football Power Index (FPI) rating gives Louisiana a -5.4 for the 2023 season, a little lower than Jacksonville State's -3.7. A potentially strong Ragin' Cajun crowd tips the game slightly closer to a pick-em for ESPN.

NOLA.com: Jacksonville State -2.5

Shane Jackson notes the Gamecocks at 8-3-1 against the spread this season and "in what should be a defensive battle, I’m siding with the Gamecocks (at anything under a field goal) to prevail for a storybook ending to their debut season at the FBS level."

Covers: Jacksonville State -2.5

Ed Scimia writes, "While these teams grade out about equally for the year overall, Louisiana has played slightly worse with Fields as quarterback, and this matchup looks great for the Gamecocks. I’m taking Jacksonville State and laying the points."

Action Network: Louisiana +3 or better

Collin Wilson says, "Look for the Gamecocks defense to limit explosive runs for the Cajuns, while the Louisiana defense tackles well enough to prevent explosives and generate fourth-down stops."

New Orleans Bowl latest odds:

The Gamecocks are favorites to defeat the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Friday evening:

Spread: Jacksonville State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Jacksonville State (-145); Louisiana (+120)

Over/under: 58.5

College Football postseason: Why are there so many bowl games? How the postseason's grown since 1902

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana predictions