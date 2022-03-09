Jacksonville State men's basketball team clinches NCAA Tournament berth thanks to Bellarmine's win in ASUN title game

Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
·1 min read

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday without even playing.

Bellarmine defeated Jacksonville University 77-72 in the ASUN tournament championship game in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Knights are in Year 2 of a four-year transition from Division II to Division I and are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. With Bellarmine ineligible to go dancing, the regular-season champion – Jacksonville State (21-10) – earns the berth.

Jacksonville beat Jacksonville State 54-51 on Saturday to deny the Gamecocks the initial chance to earn a berth.

Jacksonville State has made the D-I NCAA Tournament just once in program history. The Gamecocks went 20-14 during the 2016-17 season, winning the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a spot in March Madness.

As a No. 15 seed in that tournament, JSU lost 78-63 to No. 2 Louisville in the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming hugs his fiancee Lexy Hoffman after Bellarmine&#39;s 77-72 victory over Jacksonville in the ASUN title game.
Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming hugs his fiancee Lexy Hoffman after Bellarmine's 77-72 victory over Jacksonville in the ASUN title game.

NCAA Tournament bracketology: Kansas loses its top seed; Duke likely locked as No. 2 seed

Finals games for Mike Krzyzewski: Can Duke win national championship to send Coach K off right? If it can 'learn from losing' and stay 'hungry'

While the Gamecocks won't have to worry about finding out if they earned a bid on Selection Sunday, they will find out who, when and where they will play at that time.

CJ Fleming scored a career-high 27 points and Dylan Penn added 22 to lead Bellarmine, who won the 2011 Division II title, to victory on Tuesday. The Knights (20-13) defeated Liberty, the other ASUN division champion, 53-50 on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville, which joined the ASUN in 1998, was seeking its first league championship and first NCAA berth in 36 years.

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State advances to March Madness as Bellarmine wins ASUN

Recommended Stories