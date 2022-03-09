Jacksonville State men's basketball team clinches NCAA Tournament berth thanks to Bellarmine's win in ASUN title game

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday without even playing.

Bellarmine defeated Jacksonville University 77-72 in the ASUN tournament championship game in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Knights are in Year 2 of a four-year transition from Division II to Division I and are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. With Bellarmine ineligible to go dancing, the regular-season champion – Jacksonville State (21-10) – earns the berth.

Jacksonville beat Jacksonville State 54-51 on Saturday to deny the Gamecocks the initial chance to earn a berth.

Jacksonville State has made the D-I NCAA Tournament just once in program history. The Gamecocks went 20-14 during the 2016-17 season, winning the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a spot in March Madness.

As a No. 15 seed in that tournament, JSU lost 78-63 to No. 2 Louisville in the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming hugs his fiancee Lexy Hoffman after Bellarmine's 77-72 victory over Jacksonville in the ASUN title game.

NCAA Tournament bracketology: Kansas loses its top seed; Duke likely locked as No. 2 seed

Finals games for Mike Krzyzewski: Can Duke win national championship to send Coach K off right? If it can 'learn from losing' and stay 'hungry'

While the Gamecocks won't have to worry about finding out if they earned a bid on Selection Sunday, they will find out who, when and where they will play at that time.

CJ Fleming scored a career-high 27 points and Dylan Penn added 22 to lead Bellarmine, who won the 2011 Division II title, to victory on Tuesday. The Knights (20-13) defeated Liberty, the other ASUN division champion, 53-50 on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville, which joined the ASUN in 1998, was seeking its first league championship and first NCAA berth in 36 years.

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State advances to March Madness as Bellarmine wins ASUN