Jacksonville State football's Larry Worth enters transfer portal in middle of spring practice
Jacksonville State football's Larry Worth announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday night.
"All glory to my lord and savior, I would like to start of by thanking Jax State as a whole for giving me this opportunity and to my teammates. I appreciate all the love and support over the past two years. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal on April 15 with 2 years of eligibility left," Worth posted on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.
— Larry(L₃)Worth (@larryworth10) April 9, 2024
Worth was a role player last year, starting in four games but playing in each game in 2023. Worth was seventh on the team with 51 tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks. He added an interception and forced fumble along with two breakups and three QB hurries. He was projected to take a step up taking on a variety of roles for the Gamecocks defense under new coordinator Luke Olson.
"So Larry can do a multitude of things right now, we got him playing more of the star position but he can play the nickle. He can play a lot of different things," Olson said last month.
