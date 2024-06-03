Jacksonville State football: Why the Gamecocks are an intriguing NCAA 25 dynasty option

With the newest EA NCAA 25 college football game dropping next month, there's plenty of time to decide who to pick in a rebuild dynasty.

Many players select a Group of 5 team to rebuild, or build up to a Power 5 conference and lead them to a national championship. As they are entering their second FBS season, Jacksonville State football could be an intriguing option for people looking for a rebuild.

They have upgraded facilities coming this season, including some stadium renovations that could be in the game and they have a fun style of play to watch which should translate to the game.

Here are five reasons that Jax State could be an intriguing dynasty option for people looking to find a strong Group of 5 program to lead to a title.

Fun offensive scheme

Rich Rodriguez has brought his fun, fast-paced offense to Jacksonville and while coaches will not be in the game, at least for now the Gamecocks' style of play should continue. Another part of NCAA 25 is the specialized playbooks, which makes the fast-paced Gamecocks offense a fun option to play.

The Gamecocks are one of the fastest teams in FBS with about 20 seconds between plays, who wouldn't want to bring that to the virtual gridiron.

Not a lot of FBS history

Yes, the Gamecocks already have an FBS bowl win and winning season, something that other newbies to the FBS level don't have so you can't help make that history. The Gamecocks are only in their second season and while they have a strong history in the FCS and Division II, there is still plenty of history to write for the Gamecocks. They haven't made it to the playoffs, albeit only one Group of 5 team has, they haven't made a New Years Six bowl game and still haven't won an FBS conference title.

Plenty of local rivalries that could be developed

While the Gamecocks will be getting a natural rival in Kennesaw in the CUSA, a two hour drive across US-278 on the other side of the state line — there are plenty of other natural rivalries that could be developed in the game for non-conference contests. The Gamecocks have a series with UAB on the books in 2027 and 2028 but with plenty of other FBS programs in the state, there's plenty of options. Renewing a rivalry with Troy, which has been on pause since 2001 could be an fun option with how both teams have played recently, or one could play South Alabama.

Taking it up a notch, there's always the ability to try and schedule with the top dogs in the state: Alabama and Auburn as well to gain respect for your dynasty program.

Strong base roster to start build

While exact player ratings have not been released, the Gamecocks have a strong roster, especially at the Group of 5 level. They have a strong running back duo in Anwar Lewis and Ron Wiggins along with Clay Webb on the offensive line. The offense provides a lot of options with speed. The defense, even with a couple of leaders transferring out, still has a very strong core of players.

CUSA has potential to grow

CUSA has undergone lots of change recently, with Jax State and Sam Houston joining last season and Kennesaw State joining ahead of this season. The conference completely flipped last year and the potential of the conference, in real life and the videogame, is still unknown. Liberty and Western Kentucky were strong over the last few years and it doesn't look either will be taking a down turn.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Why Jax State football is an intriguing NCAA 25 dynasty team