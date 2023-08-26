Jacksonville State football vs. UTEP, How to watch on TV, radio, streaming

Jacksonville State will start a new era on Saturday when it opens the 2023 season against UTEP.

It is the first game the Gamecocks will play as an FBS program after spending more than 20 years in the lower division one level, FCS. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network at JSU Stadium.

The Gamecocks will be led by Zion Webb, who coach Rich Rodriguez named the opening game starter on Tuesday. He is a seventh year senior and is returning starter that beat out Logan Smothers for the role but Smothers should still see time in week zero. The ground game returns its top weapons including Webb but also brings back Ron Wiggins and Anwar Lewis.

How to watch Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez take on UTEP

Game time: 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 26

Location: JSU Stadium

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Stream CBSSN

Online radio broadcast: Gamecocks radio | Miners Radio

Watch live: Buy Tickets

Live Stats: Click here

