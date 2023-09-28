Jacksonville State football vs. Sam Houston State, How to watch on TV, radio, streaming
Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are on the road against Sam Houston State on Thursday.
The Gamecocks are 3-1 after a 21-0 win over Eastern Michigan. Logan Smothers played a majority of the game and had two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.
Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 28
Location: Huntsville, Texas
TV channel: ESPNU
Livestream:Watch ESPN (here's how to stream the game live)
Online radio broadcast: Gamecocks radio | Bearkat Radio
Watch live: Buy Tickets
Live Stats: Click here
