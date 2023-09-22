Jacksonville State football vs. Eastern Michigan, How to watch on TV, radio, streaming

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are hosting Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are 2-1 after falling to Coastal Carolina on the road in Week 2, before taking a Week 3 bye. The Gamecocks saw the return of Zion Webb who missed the blowout win over East Tennessee State due to sickness. Logan Smothers and Webb are still in a quarterback battle after they split time against the Chanticleers.

Eastern Michigan is 2-1, but has a bottom 20 offense averaging 19 points a game.

How to watch Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez take on Eastern Michigan

Game time: 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 9

Location: Burgess Snow Field | JSU Stadium

TV channel: ESPN+

Livestream:Watch ESPN (here's how to stream the game live)

Online radio broadcast: Gamecocks radio | Eagles Radio

Watch live: Buy Tickets

Live Stats: Click here

