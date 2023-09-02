Jacksonville State football vs. East Tennessee State, How to watch on TV, radio, streaming

Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez are getting ready to take on East Tennessee State in the second matchup of the season at JSU Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (1-0, 1-0 CUSA) are coming off a week zero thriller where they beat UTEP to earn their first win as an FBS program. Jeremiah Harris intercepted a fourth down pass with just more than a minute to go to seal the 17-14 win over the Miners. The Gamecocks ran for more than 200 yards in week zero.

The Buccaneers, a member of the SoCon, are playing in their season opener.

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 26

Location: JSU Stadium

TV channel: ESPN+

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Online radio broadcast: Gamecocks radio

Watch live: Buy Tickets

Live Stats: Click here

