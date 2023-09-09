Jacksonville State football vs. Coastal Carolina, How to watch on TV, radio, streaming

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are going on the first road trip of the season when they face Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 after blowing out FCS foe East Tennessee State in week one behind a dazzling performance from Logan Smothers who played for a sick Zion Webb. There is still a quarterback battle between the two but Webb is expected to return to practice this week.

Coastal Carolina is coming off a loss to UCLA to open the season, where three-time Sunbelt conference player of the year Grayson McCall threw two interceptions.

How to watch Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez take on Coastal Carolina

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 9

Location: Brooks Stadium | Benton Field

TV channel: ESPN+

Livestream:Watch ESPN (here's how to stream the game live)

Online radio broadcast: Gamecocks radio | Chanticleer Radio

Watch live: Buy Tickets

Live Stats: Click here

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football vs. Coastal Carolina, How to watch on TV, streaming