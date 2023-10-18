Jacksonville State football uses furious rally to beat Western Kentucky, reach six wins

JACKSONVILLE − Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez came back in the fourth quarter to upset Western Kentucky at JSU Stadium on Tuesday.

Alan Karajic hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Gamecocks (6-2, 4-1 CUSA) to a 20-17 victory.

The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1) struck first with a 10-yard touchdown pass by Austin Reed and added a field goal. Zion Webb got the Gamecocks on the board with a 10-yard rushing score before WKU responded with another score. Jacksonville State got a field goal but failed two score on its last two possessions going into half, trailing by seven.

Anwar Lewis tied the game with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.

Jacksonville State football pass defense scorched by Reed

Western Kentucky has lead the FBS in passing yards the last two seasons, and Jax State helped the Hilltoppers look the part. Reed had almost 100 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone and it continued into the second quarter. The Gamecocks defense looked to get measure of revenge but fumbled during an interception return spark a WKU touchdown drive.

Zion Webb starts, looks faster

Webb earned the start after returning from a concussion suffered the previous week against Liberty. He broke off a 33-yard run, and a few plays later he added his second rushing touchdown of the season. Later in the second quarter, he broke off a 42-yard run. There was something about his running that seemed like he found a new gear: maybe it was just finally getting a full week in between games.

Webb broke the 100-yard mark on the ground midway through the second quarter.

Fourth-down mistakes

Jacksonville State converted a fourth down with the play known as the tush push, then made two crucial mistakes on the next two attempts. The first mistake was Webb missing Perry Carter on a deep pass that ended a drive at the 38-yard-line in the third quarter. The second was Webb failing to get a pitch out to the running back. The pitch went out of bounds for a turnover on downs.

Another mistake in the second half was tangentially related to a fourth-down play. Following a turnover on downs forced by the Gamecocks, Webb immediately threw an interception to give the ball right back.

Up next

Jacksonville State gets back on the road with a game against FIU next Wednesday.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football overcomes Western Kentucky with late rally