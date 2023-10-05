Jacksonville State football storms back to beat Middle Tennessee State as Sean Brown shines

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez played their best half of the year to storm back and drop 38 points to beat Middle Tennessee State, 45-30 on Wednesday.

The Blue Raiders (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) scored the only points of the first quarter, with a field goal in the final minutes. Zion Webb sparked a Gamecocks (5-1, 3-0) touchdown drive that was finished by Malik Jackson before MTSU added another touchdown, starting a stretch of three straight touchdowns for the Blue Raiders. The Gamecocks got it in done in multiple ways while scoring on five of their first seven second half drives.

2 QBS: 'Whoever out there go play': Jacksonville State football believes they have two starting QBs

FIRST FBS WIN: What winning first FBS game means to Jacksonville State football players and Rich Rodriguez

The Sean Brown game

It seemed like whenever Jacksonville State needed a big catch, it was Sean Brown coming away with the ball. It started on his first catch, a 15-yard catch to convert a third down. His second catch helped Zion Webb get off to a strong start, a 31-yard catch. On the second touchdown drive he had the play to set it up and the touchdown. Following a muffed punt he had 24-yard catch to set up a score.

For the night he went over 100 yards, the second time he's ever done that. He was able to assists in the run game with quality blocks.

Zion Webb makes instant impact

On the fourth drive of the game Rodriguez sent Webb in to the game. His immediate impact was a 61-yard run on a option keeper that set up the only Gamecocks touchdown, and points, of the first half. Jacksonville State only had 95 passing yards in the first half, with the fault falling on both quarterbacks.

Webb turned it around on the second drive on the third quarter, finishing the game 11 for 21 for 186 yards and a touchdown while running for 104 yards and another score.

First drive shows second half promise

The Gamecock defense found a way to one up itself on each play of the opening drive first with a quarterback hurry, the a tackle for loss and then a sack, the last two plays both by Chris Hardie. The defense allowed three straight scoring drives in the second quarter.

The defense responded perfectly with an almost shutout second half, finishing the night with eight sacks and 14 TFL, 2 interceptions and two fumbles.

Up next

Jacksonville State will host Liberty on Tuesday.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football storms back to beat Middle Tennessee State