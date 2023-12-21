Jacksonville State football starting wide receiver enters the transfer portal

Another Jacksonville State starter has entered the transfer portal, with wide receiver Sterling Galban announcing his intentions to hit the portal late Wednesday.

Galban started the first five games of the year for the Gamecocks before playing more as a role player. For the season he had only 11 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Galban had only two games with more than one catch when he snagged two passes against UTEP and Sam Houston State.

Galban was more productive as a freshman with 28 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns, for a career total of 39 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns.

Galban is the third major starter to enter the portal this offseason, joining four-year starting kicker Alan Karajic, who entered the portal before Jacksonville State's overtime win in the New Orlean's Bowl, and right tackle Xavier Bausley who entered the portal on Wednesday.

Coach Rich Rodriguez brought in a transfer receiver, Samario 'Flip' Rudolph and two wide receiving recruits: Jeremiah Colbert, a three star out of Atlanta and Wyatt Sonderman.

