Jacksonville State football starting tackle Xavier Bausley enters transfer portal

Jacksonville State football lost another starter to the transfer portal, with starting right tackle Xavier Bausley announcing his entry into the portal on Wednesday morning.

Bausley made the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I would like to thank Jacksonville State University, my teammates, and my coaching staff for everything they have done for me for the past 2 years. After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility," Bausley wrote.

Bausley started 11 games for the Gamecocks as a freshman after redshirting the 2022 season. He was a member of the CUSA All-Freshman team and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that was the fifth-best in the country. Bausley is the second notable starter to enter the portal, joining Alen Karajic, who entered before the bowl game.

Bausley is a West Virginia native and was recruited by the Mountaineers before coming to Jax State. He earned all-state honors in his senior season.

