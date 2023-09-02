Jacksonville State football score updates vs. East Tennessee State in CUSA week one

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez will take on East Tennessee State on Saturday and will try to score their second straight win to open the season.

The Gamecocks (1-0, 1-0 CUSA) are coming off a week zero thriller, in which they beat UTEP to earn their first win as an FBS program. Jeremiah Harris intercepted a fourth-down pass with about a minute to go to seal the 17-14 win over the Miners. The Gamecocks ran for more than 200 yards in week zero.

The Buccaneers, a member of the SoCon, are playing in their season opener.

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. East Tennessee State

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: None

Jacksonville State score updates vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Check back for score updates as Jacksonville State football faces East Tennessee State at JSU Stadium.

