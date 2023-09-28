Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. Sam Houston State in CUSA Week 5

Jacksonville State football and coach Rich Rodriguez are traveling to Sam Houston State on Thursday.

It's a battle between the two newcomers to the FBS and CUSA.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 after beating Eastern Michigan 21-0 in Week 4 and are 1-0 in CUSA after beating UTEP in Week 0 action. The starting quarterback job is still split between Zion Webb and Logan Smothers.

Sam Houston State has had a vastly different start to their FBS tenure, so far 0-3 and coming off a blowout loss to Houston.

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. Sam Houston State

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU (How to stream live)

BETTING ODDS: Jacksonville State -7 and O/U - 36.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Jacksonville State score updates vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State score updates vs. Sam Houston State in CUSA football Week5