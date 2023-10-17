Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. Western Kentucky in CUSA action

Jacksonville State football and coach Rich Rodriguez are hosting Western Kentucky on Tuesday at Burgess-Snow field at JSU Stadium.

The Gamecocks are 5-2 after falling to Liberty last Tuesday, in game that saw the Gamecocks play three quarterbacks — Zion Webb, Logan Smothers and newbie Ashton Frye. It is still uncertain who will play on Tuesday for Jacksonville State.

Western Kentucky has been the class of the CUSA and through the air the last two seasons. They have lead the NCAA in passing the last two seasons.

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. Western Kentucky

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU (How to stream live)

BETTING ODDS: WKU -7.5 and O/U - 59.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. Western Kentucky Hill toppers

