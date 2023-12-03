Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez to play in New Orleans Bowl to cap first FBS season

Jacksonville State football is going bowling in its first season as an FBS program.

The math finally fell the Gamecocks' way last week after not enough teams hit the six-win mark, giving a spot to the two transition teams. On Sunday, Rich Rodriguez's squad found out it will be going to the New Orleans Bowl to face Louisiana (6-6).

It's been a crazy season for the Gamecocks (8-4) as they have come up to the FBS level after years in the FCS level. They started the season 2-0 before falling to Coastal Carolina and then reeled off three wins before falling to Liberty.

From there, there was the last-second win over Western Kentucky and the almost-upset of South Carolina. The regular season ended in a 20-17 loss to New Mexico State after the Gamecocks tied the game with under a minute to go.

The Gamecocks rely on a run game that is averaging 232 yards a game, led by Zion Webb, Malik Jackson, Ron Wiggins and Anwar Lewis, who are all averaging more than 48 yards a game. Webb took the reigns of the starting quarterback job and has thrown for 1,281 yards and five touchdowns while adding seven touchdowns on the ground. The defense has forced 25 turnovers while allowing 20 points a game.

Rodriguez is in second season as head coach of the Gamecocks.

THE FUTURE: What Jax State football Rich Rodriguez said about his future and the NCAA after win over LA Tech

THE JOURNEY: Jacksonville State bowl eligibility, explained: Why Gamecocks are ineligible for 2023 bowl game

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football to face Louisiana in New Orleans Bowl