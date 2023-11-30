Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez bowl projections ahead of conference title weekend

It's now official that Jacksonville State football and coach Rich Rodriguez will be going bowling in their first FBS season, but that leaves two major questions: what bowl game and who will they play?

The answer to both those questions come Sunday, but its always fun to look at predictions during conference championship week. The Gamecocks weren't able to make the CUSA title game, even before a loss to New Mexico State to end the regular season.

The Gamecocks sit at 8-4 with two conference losses, Liberty and New Mexico State, both of whom will square off on Friday for the CUSA title. In an up-and-down season, the highlights also include an almost upset win over South Carolina where they took their upset bid deep into the fourth quarter.

The projections are not all in agreement but there is a minor consensus that would send Jax State to the New Orleans Bowl to face a Sun Belt opponent.

So where could Jax State end up playing a bowl game:

247 Sports

Nola Bowl vs Arkansas State

Analysis: Rich Rod vs. Butch Jones is a fun coaching matchup, and its a trip to New Orleans.

The Athletic

New Orleans Bowl vs. Louisiana

Analysis: This could be a good spot for Jax State to prove themselves against a team that had been at the top of Group of 5, plus a trip to the Big Easy is never dull.

Athlon Sports

68 Ventures Bowl vs Arkansas State

Analysis: It's instate but still a bit of a trip, Rich Rod vs. Butch Jones is a fun coaching matchup as well.

Action Network

NOLA Bowl vs. Louisiana

Analysis: Just recently Louisiana was the talk of the Group of 5, this could be a great test to end the season.

Bleacher Report

Cure Bowl vs. Marshall

Analysis: It'd be a trip to Orlando but Marshall was one of the last teams to qualify for a bowl game.

CBS Sports

Nola Bowl vs. Troy

Analysis: A trip to the Big Easy and instate opponent who has been the class of the Sun Belt the last two years. This could be as good as it gets for Jax State.

Fox Sports

Nola Bowl vs. Troy

Analysis: Troy has been at the top of the Sun Belt for two seasons now and there's a lot of instate kids on both rosters, this could be the start of a fun instate rivalry.

Sporting News

Boca Raton Bowl vs. James Madison

Analysis: The two transition programs facing off could be an interesting way to end this season.

USA Today

Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Georgia Southern

Analysis: The Myrtle Beach bowl is one that always look to be fun and Georgia Southern is a team that has been on the same path Jax State is on now. Plus Rich Rod vs. Clay Helton is bringing back a Pac-12 coaching duo.

Yahoo Sports

Famous Toastery Bowl vs. Georgia Southern

Analysis: It's also Rich Rod vs. Clay Helton but in another bowl game. This is probably the only Famous Toastery Bowl game to ever be played as it will go back to the Bahamas after this season, so it'd be historic.

