Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. Eastern Michigan in CUSA Week 4

Jacksonville State football and coach Rich Rodriguez are hosting Eastern Michigan at Burgess Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are 2-1 after falling to Coastal Carolina in Week 2 before having their first bye in Week 3. Zion Webb made his return against the Chanticleers after being out due to sickness in Week 1. The quarterback battle continues between Webb and Logan Smothers.

Eastern Michigan is buoyed by a bottom 20 offense, at 19 points per game, but as found a way to get to 2-1 on the season.

COASTAL LOSS: Jacksonville State football drops first game of season to Coastal Carolina

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. Eastern Michigan

KICKOFF: 4 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+ (How to stream live)

BETTING ODDS: Jacksonville State -6.5 and O/U - 2.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Jacksonville State score updates vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

