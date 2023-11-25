Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. New Mexico State in CUSA action

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are traveling to New Mexico to take on the Aggies of New Mexico State in the final regular season game of the season.

It could be the final game of the season too, if there are enough bowl eligible teams that take away that avenue. Even at 8-3, the Gamecocks are ineligible for a bowl game due to NCAA rules.

The Aggies (9-3) clinched their spot in the CUSA title game, in part due to Jacksonville State being out of the running. The Aggies are coming off one of the bigger upsets of the season, beating Auburn last week 31-10.

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. New Mexico State

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+ (How to stream live)

BETTING ODDS: Jax State -2.5 and O/U - 49.5 (ESPN Bet)

Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Check back ahead of kickoff for updates

