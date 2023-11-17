Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. Louisiana Tech in CUSA action

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are hosting Louisiana Tech on Saturday to wrap up the home slate

The Gamecocks are 7-3 after a loss to South Carolina, where they had a chance to upset the other Gamecocks deep into the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks will end the season with two straight matchups with CUSA opponents.

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. LA Tech

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+ (How to stream live)

BETTING ODDS: Jax State -8 and O/U - 54.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

