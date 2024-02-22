Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez announces spring game date

Jacksonville State football has set its spring game date, with the inter-squad scrimmage taking place on April 19.

The game will be at 6 p.m. on that Friday night. Admission at JSU Stadium will be free. The school announced the game with a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. No TV designation was given in the post.

This will be fans first look at the 2024 Gamecocks squad, as it will be very different from the 2023 version after changes in the defensive staff. The Gamecocks had to replace their defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Also gone is quarterback Zion Webb, who anchored the position for seven years and helped lead the program into its FBS era.

While there are lot of differences between the 2023 team that went 9-3 and won the New Orleans bowl in its first FBS season, a lot is also the same. Jacksonville State is still led by Rich Rodriguez and its stable of running backs will still be led by Ron Wiggins and Anwar Lewis.

