Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. South Carolina in non-conference play

Jacksonville State football and coach Rich Rodriguez are taking a trip to South Carolina to face off with the other Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 7-2 after beating both FIU and Western Kentucky in the past two weeks. Quarterback Zion Webb has returned from an injury to lead the Gamecocks with 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games.

South Carolina has struggled at times this season going 2-6 on the year. They are on a four game losing streak that includes Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Jax State game time, tv, betting odds vs. South Carolina

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPNU (How to stream live)

BETTING ODDS: South Carolina 15.5 and O/U - 55.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez score updates vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

