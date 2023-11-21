Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez vs New Mexico State: Score prediction, scouting report

Jacksonville State football is traveling to New Mexico State in what could the final game of the season for Gamecocks.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. If Jax State can't get into a bowl game, this would the end of the season.

Here's what to know about the matchup

Aggies are Big Cat killers

The Aggies are riding high after a major win over Auburn and could be looking for another win over an Alabama-based team this week. The win over Auburn wasn't a fluke Group of 5 over SEC upset, it was a flat out domination of the Tigers. The Aggies outgained the Tigers overall and on the ground, along with besting them in yards per play. The Aggies scored on all four trips to the red zone while Auburn didn't record a red zone play.

CUSA, the rushing conference

The top-3 rushing teams in CUSA mirror the conference standings heading into the final week. Coincidence? Maybe, but the second and third teams will match up on Saturday. Jax State is top-3 in the nation in rushing yards a game and total rushing TDs as well. While New Mexico State is heavy on the run, it is still pretty balanced on scoring touchdowns.

On the flip side, both teams are top-3 in the conference at stopping the run, meaning something will have to give.

Gamecocks not worried on the bowl

No one would blame the Gamecocks if they looked around and started to do the math on if they'll make a bowl game as teams hit or don't hit the six-win mark this week. But they aren't worried about that. Even if it means that they could be playing their last games on Saturday. There is still a good chance that the numbers fall in favor of the Gamecocks, but they are staying focused on what they can deal with.

"We be focused on Jax State football," Zion Webb said postgame Saturday. "We don't worry about the next team or the guy. We just worry about the team we're about to play. So at the end of the day we can't be worried about what's going on in the future, we just got to be worried about the next game that we play."

Jax State at New Mexico State: Official score prediction

Max's pick (5-4): Jacksonville State 45, New Mexico State 41 - These two teams are on fire this season, and this game really should've be for a spot in the conference title game but NCAA transition rules ban Jax State for now. Jacksonville State won't be able to replicate

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football vs New Mexico State: Score prediction, scouting report