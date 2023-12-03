Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

Today's the day, Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez will found out where they will play their first bowl game in their first FBS season.

Waiting over a month, after hitting the six-win mark to know if they would be bowling or not, it became official during the final week of the regular season. The Gamecocks had to wait to find out due to NCAA rules that prohibit teams making the transition to the FBS level from playing in the postseason, except if they are in the second year and there are not enough six-win teams.

The Gamecocks attempted to submit a waiver that would've given them immediate access to a bowl game and the CUSA title game, but it was denied by the NCAA. It meant the Gamecocks, along with James Madison, had to wait until the end of the regular season.

The Gamecocks wrapped up the regular season at 8-4 with a final and second loss to New Mexico State. Jax State had only two conference losses, to the Aggies and Liberty who squared off for the conference title. The Gamecocks finished third in the conference.

