Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez vs Louisiana Tech: Score prediction, scouting report

Jacksonville State will host Louisiana Tech to close out their home slate on Saturday at JSU Stadium.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and will be preceded by senior day activities.

Here's what to know ahead of the final home game of the year:

Jax State not overlooking Louisiana Tech

At 3-8 on the year, this is the last game for the Bulldogs on the year. It would be easy for Jax State to overlook them for New Mexico State in what could be their last game of the year, but the players seem to be focused in on the Bulldogs, who are currently on a five-game losing streak.

"They are a good team. They have really good receivers and they are good on special teams. Smoke Harris is a great guy and when he gets the ball in his hands, he is unstoppable. It will be great competition out there and a great match up this week," Jeremiah Harris said during this week's press conference.

Hank Bachmeier leads the LA Tech offense

Bachmeier is the leader of a Bulldogs offense that is averaging more than 26 points a game. Bachmeier has been averaging 230 yards per game through the air while completing 68% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns. Unlike Jax State quarterbacks, Bachmeier is only really a threat through the air, with 27 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Jax State could run all over Bulldogs

The Bulldogs defense has been allowing just more than 200 rushing yards a game, which is a perfect number for the Gamecocks, who are averaging 218 yards per game on the ground. Everything starts on offense for the Gamecocks on the ground and the Bulldogs have struggled to stop it at times.

With the Gamecocks having all three running backs back, this could be a big day on the ground for them. That trio is something the home crowd has not been able to see yet, too.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech: Official score prediction

Max's pick (4-4): Jacksonville State 45, LA Tech 17 - The Gamecocks should close out the senior's time at JSU Stadium with a big win. LA Tech has struggled mightily in the second half of the season while the Gamecocks have been peaking.

