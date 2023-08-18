Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez bold predications: Win totals, Zion Webb breakout

Jacksonville State football kicks off its first season as an FBS program in just more than a week.

The Gamecocks will be playing during week zero in a C-USA matchup versus UTEP at 4:30 p.m. The home matchup will be aired on CBS Sports Network. It will be the first FBS game for the Gamecocks, marking one of the final steps of transition.

Jax State is coached by Rich Rodriguez, the former Michigan, Arizona and West Virginia head coach.

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the season:

Zion Webb hits the next level

Webb is in the midst of a quarterback battle but seems primed to win the job as fall camp winds down. If the seventh-year-senior can stay healthy there's potential to put up big numbers in Rodriguez's fast paced spread offense. Last year Webb accounted for 23 touchdowns and just under 2,400 yards via the air and his legs playing in all 11 games.

This year with 12 games, albeit against stiffer competition, expect Webb to make some noise.

Official prediction: Webb accounts for 30 or more touchdowns this season

Rushing attack leads the way

Last year the Gamecocks averaged 251 yards a game on the ground, compared to 172.6 passing yards a game. There's nothing that shows that this season could end up any different, especially with the key contributors returning. Big run threats Anwar Lewis and Ron Wiggins are back, along with dual threat quarterback Webb. Lewis ran for 818 yards and eight touchdowns, while Webb had 13 rushing touchdowns and Wiggins ran for 461 yards.

Official prediction: Gamecocks run for 250+ yards a game, again

Jax State near bowl eligibility?

There's precedent for teams to have success in their first FBS season, look at James Madison who went 8-3 last season during their first year of the FCS-to-FBS transition. The Gamecocks have the offense, and more importantly the tempo, to make games interesting and pull some upsets in their first season in C-USA. If the defense can make a jump, the wins should follow.

If Jacksonville State can win at least six games and there is not enough bowl eligible teams, the Gamecocks would be chosen for a bowl ahead of any 5-7 teams.

Official prediction: Jax State wins at least six games, but no open bowl slots

