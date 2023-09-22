Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez vs Eastern Michigan: Score prediction, scouting report

Jacksonville State football is coming off of its first loss and bye of the season but will return home to face Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Rich Rodriguez's squad is playing its last Saturday game until November, and last Saturday game until the second to last game of the season. The Gamecocks (2-1) are coming off the loss to Coastal Carolina before a bye last week.

Here's what you need to know going into the matchup with Eastern Michigan.

COASTAL LOSS: Jacksonville State football drops first game of season to Coastal Carolina

QB BATTLE: Is Jacksonville State QB battle over? What Rich Rodriguez said about Logan Smothers after ETSU win

Backfield questions for Gamecocks

There is still the matter of the quarterback competition between Zion Webb and Logan Smothers. Smothers started the second game of the season for a sick Webb, but Webb has played a majority of the meaningful snaps. There is also the issue of Ron Wiggins being out for a few weeks due to injury. Anwar Lewis is still working his way back from offseason surgery, Malik Johnson said he believes that the running back group will be fine even with Wiggins being out.

"I would say kind of hurt us, but we have guys like that in the RB room, so it's just one man down the next man up. I feel like comfortable and all the guys in the room can just come up and take that step. We'll have a run, he'll be on the sideline, so we'll be able to see what he is seeing on the field," Johnson said during a Tuesday press conference.

Bottom tier offense for Eagles

The Eagles offense is tied for 112th out of 130 FBS teams, at 19.3 points a game. It is the second lowest offense that the Gamecocks will play this year, with UTEP being the lowest. The Eagles have scored six touchdowns all season. The Eagles high is 33 points against Howard, followed by 19 points against UMass with the low coming against Minnesota with six points scored.

The low scoring Eagles offense is what the Gamecocks defense wants to see following their game against the Chanticleers.

Jacksonville State vs, Eastern Michigan prediction

Max's pick (1-2): Jacksonville State 35, Eastern Michigan 10: The Eagles offense has not done well this season, while the Gamecocks offense has rolled through the last two games.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football vs Eastern Michigan: Score prediction, scouting report