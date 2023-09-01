Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez vs. East Tennessee State: Scouting report, prediction

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez will take on East Tennessee State in the second game of the season on Saturday at JSU Stadium.

The Gamecocks (1-0, 1-0 CUSA) earned their first win as an FBS program against UTEP in a week zero thriller. Jeremiah Harris intercepted a pass with a minute to go to seal the 17-14 win.

This week's matchup is with FCS East Tennessee State, at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. It'll be a season opener for the Buccaneers.

Stable of QBs to play

After Zion Webb started and played a majority of the first game of the season, with only Logan Smothers coming in for three plays to run the ball late in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez said he believes that he will play Webb, Smothers and Te'Sean Smoot at different parts of the game.

Webb shined, especially on the ground, in a week zero win but struggled with some down field passes. The week one matchup against ETSU should give more insight into the battle, but nothing should be considered the end all, be all.

Bucs defense struggles last season

The Buccaneers defense allowed more than 30 points a game last season, which was 81st out of 123 last season in the FCS. The run game is an issue for ETSU, allowing 154 yards a game and it could be a place that Jacksonville State takes advantage after running for 208 yards in the opener and averaging 251 yards last season.

No dropoff for Jax State

Just because Jacksonville State is in the FBS now, they are refusing to look down on their first FCS opponent, knowing that they were in the same position a year ago.

"It was a year ago, we were playing on that level and most of those guys are still back. We always concern ourselves first, but they'll watch the film, they'll see that they have good football players, it's their first game, they'll play extremely hard and there's areas that we have to play a lot better at," Rodriguez said.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State prediction

Max's record: 0-1

Max's prediction: Jacksonville State wins 52-6, the Gamecocks cruised through most of their FCS opponents last season and only brought in more talent in the offseason. Expect the Gamecocks to run the ball, a lot.

