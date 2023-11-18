Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez vs. Louisiana Tech, How to watch on TV, radio, streaming

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are hosting Louisiana Tech on Saturday to wrap up the home slate.

The Gamecocks are 7-3 after a loss to South Carolina, where they had a chance to upset the other Gamecocks deep into the fourth quarter.

How to watch Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez take on Louisiana Tech

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday

Location: JSU Stadium at Jacksonville, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN +

Livestream: ESPN+ (here's how to stream the game live)

Online radio broadcast: Gamecocks radio | Bulldog Radio

