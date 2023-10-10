Jacksonville State football quarterback Zion Webb leaves with injury versus Liberty

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville State football quarterback Zion Webb left the game against Liberty with an injury early in the first quarter Tuesday.

The play that he appeared to be hurt on came with 10:49 left in the first quarter after a short run where he took a big hit. It was the eighth play of the game for the Gamecocks. It appeared that Webb injured his left ankle, but no official status was given.

Webb earned the start after a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance in the comeback win over Middle Tennessee State. Webb had accounted for 21 yards and an interception.

Webb has gone 30 for 64 for 403 yards this season with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 186 yards and on the ground, along with a touchdown. Webb is playing his seventh season of college football after earning a waiver this summer.

Logan Smothers replaced Webb and finished the drive with a touchdown, a one-yard quarterback run. Smothers and Webb had been sharing the duties as starting quarterback. Smothers has gone 50 of 84 for 523 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 240 yards and another five scores. Smothers transferred from Nebraska over the off-season.

