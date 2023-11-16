Jacksonville State football postseason waiver denied: How it impacts Rich Rodriguez's squad

Jacksonville State football's waiver for immediate postseason eligibility was denied by the NCAA on Wednesday, multiple outlets have reported.

The Anniston Star reported that Jacksonville State was trying to submit a waiver for immediate bowl eligibility, and other reports noted James Madison was trying to do the same to have a chance to play in their respective conference championship games. With Wednesday's ruling, neither will play in their conference championship games but could still be in contention for a bowl game.

What did Jax State say?

A Jax State spokesman declined comment to the Gadsden Times on Wednesday night.

How can Jax State qualify for a bowl

The hope to play in a bowl game is not over for the Gamecocks, as they can still play in one albeit it is not as easy now. If there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the 82 bowl spots, then Jax State and James Madison would be selected ahead of any five win teams. As of Wednesday, 58 teams have clinched a spot.

Can Jax State appeal again?

The appeal to the NCAA Board Administrative committee was the final one.

