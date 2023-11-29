Jacksonville State football kicker Alen Karajic enters transfer portal as grad transfer

A four-year staple of the Jacksonville State football team announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Alen Karajic, the four-year starter at kicker posted his announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday morning. He will have one more year remaining of eligibility.

Graduate Transfer Kicker from Jacksonville State. 1 year of eligibility left. Stats down below pic.twitter.com/jgac3IE9aj — Alen Karajic (@AlenKarajic) November 28, 2023

"First and foremost I want to thank my family for always being my biggest supporters. I want to thank my coaches for the opportunities and lessons they gave me. And lastly I want to thank my teammates for making my time here at Jacksonville State special over the past four years," Karajic wrote in a statement.

"With that being said I am entering my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility left."

CUSA TITLE GAME: Why Jacksonville State football wasn't eligible to play in CUSA title game

NEW MEXICO STATE LOSS: Jacksonville State football falls New Mexico State has comeback comes up short

RICH RODRIGUEZ: What Jax State football Rich Rodriguez said about his future and the NCAA after win over LA Tech

In his four years kicking for Jacksonville State he has converted 48 of 67 field goals. During the 2023 season he went 14 of 20 on field goals with a long of 43 while going 42 of 43 on extra points.

It is unknown if Karajic will be able to participate in the Jax State bowl game, but his bio was taken down on the Jax State Athletic website. The Gamecocks will find out what bowl game they will play in during a selection show on Sunday, December 3.

Karajic is the first transfer to announce his intentions from the Jax State team, the portal opens on December 4th for all student-athletes but grad transfers can enter at any point.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football kicker Alen Karajic enters transfer portal