Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez makes accusation of roster tampering

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez took over a minute during his signing day press conference to accuse another program of tampering with one of his players who has since entered the transfer portal.

Rodriguez said the tampering happened yesterday, with the unnamed player talking to him about the offer by an unnamed school.

"What bothers me, I don't mind telling you: We have one guy that got bought, that got in the portal," Rodriguez said. "That was clearly tampered with, clearly tampered with before he got in the portal. I know that because I talked to him before he was in the portal and he told me what school it was and he told me the amount they were going to pay him.

"...Some guys not going to get a certain amount, without somebody on that other staff facilitating that move. So we're going turn it in, I tried to call the head coach, no response, of course. That's what bothers you, when somebody tampers with your guy before they get in the portal. Not only tampers but discusses it, which is a violation, but they tamper and make a flat out offer, to entice you to come. Then the kid goes 'Oh you're going to pay me that, I'll get in the portal.' That happens and it happened yesterday morning and that part of it are you kidding me? You're in Power 5 and you're going to do that, good luck."

The Gamecocks have plenty of players enter the transfer portal this offseason so it is unclear what player Rodriguez was referring to. Starting tackle Xavier Bausley announced Wednesday morning via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he would be transferring. Rodriguez did not mention any specific player. Transfer portal movement is common in the current college football landscape, so his plans to leave may be unrelated.

Rodriguez is in his second season as the Jax State head coach but has had Power 5 stints at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona.

