Jacksonville State football Chris Hardie enters transfer portal, latest starter to do so

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez saw another potential starter enter the transfer portal Tuesday.

This time it was defensive lineman Chris Hardie who announced his intentions to enter the portal with a long message posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hardie was entering his redshirt senior year and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He earned All-CUSA honors after leading the team with 8.5 sacks in 2023. Last season he recorded 61 tackles with 16 for a loss, including the 8.5 sacks. He added an interception in the win against Middle Tennessee that ended with a 58-yard return for a touchdown.

"During my five-year journey at Jax state, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by an exceptional support system. I extend my thanks and gratitude to coach Rich Rod, the coaching staff, training staff, and my teammates. Your dedication, encouragement, and HARDEDGE have been instrumental in my development, both on and off the field. I cherish the memories we've created together and the bonds that will last a lifetime. As I reflect on my time at Jax state, I realize that the decision to enter the transfer portal is a pivotal one. It's a decision that has been carefully considered and is driven by my aspirations and dreams for the future. While it is bittersweet to consider leaving behind a place that has been my home for so long, I am excited about the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with 1 year of eligibility remaining. I am grateful for the lessons learned, the growth experienced, and the friendships made during my time at Jax state," part of Hardie's statement read.

Hardie was one of the instate players on the roster that joined the Gamecocks before an announcement of the move to FBS was made. Hardie comes from Vincent High School playing running back and on the defensive line.

He joins Ron Wiggins, Larry Worth, who committed to Arkansas and Kekoura Tenure as potential starters to enter the transfer. The other three entered the portal ahead of the Jax State spring game last Friday.

