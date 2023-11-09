Will Jacksonville State football make a bowl game? What the bowl projections say

With only three weeks left in the season, it's looking more and more likely that Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez will be taking a postseason trip.

With 41 bowls, there needs to be 82 teams eligible with six wins to fill those spots. With undefeated James Madison, it would be realistic for Jax State to need two spots to be open to go bowling. As of Thursday morning there are 52 teams that have clinched their spot for a bowl, meaning if 30 more do so then there will not be enough spots.

There are 15 teams sitting at five wins, and most have three games to get one more win. Where Jax State has to start being concerned is the 23 four win teams, albiet three have only two games left, the amount of those who can go at least 2-1 will be the tell of the Gamecocks fate. There are 17 teams with only three wins while 21 teams have already been eliminated.

Action Network

Date: Dec. 6

Projections: 68 Ventures vs, Arkansas State

Analysis: A trip to Mobile could be disappointing to some but its a bowl opportunity that they weren't guaranteed at the beginning of the season.

Athletic

Date: Nov. 7

Projection: 68 Ventures Bowl vs. Appalachian State

Analysis: A bowl game trip to Mobile may be disappointing to some fans, but the opportunity to face Appalachian State, a storied Group of 5 program, could be a great way to end the first season in the FBS.

CBS Sports

Date: Nov. 5

Projection: Bahamas Bowl vs. Northern Illinois

Analysis: At first glance, it's like the Gamecocks hit the jackpot. But the Bahamas Bowl will be held in Charlotte this year due to renovation at The Bahamas Stadium.

Fox Sports

Date: Nov. 7

Projection: New Orleans Bowl vs. Texas State

Analysis: Jax State would get to help to lead off bowl season playing in the Big Easy, capitalizing on one final primetime opportunity of the season.

247 Sports

Date: Nov. 5

Projection: 68 Ventures Bowl vs. Texas State

Analysis: A bowl game trip to Mobile maybe disappointing to some fans, but it's still a bowl opportunity that many didn't expect to happen this season.

USA Today

Date: Nov. 7

Projection: Boca Raton Bowl vs. Appalachian State

Analysis: This could be a big-time bowl get for the Gamecocks. Facing another Group of 5 team with the history of Appalachian State could be a big opportunity as well.

Yahoo Sports

Date: Nov. 8

Projection: New Orleans Bowl vs. Troy

Analysis: Jax State would get to help to lead off bowl season playing in the Big Easy, capitalizing on one final primetime opportunity of the season. The opportunity to play an instate team, that'd be an added bonus.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: