What are Jacksonville State chances to make a bowl game? What the numbers, projections and math say
With only one week to go in the college football season, the chances that Jacksonville State will make a bowl game have slightly improved.
Jacksonville State still has one game left, traveling to New Mexico State for a 3 p.m. Saturday clash on ESPN+. The fate of their season is out of their hands though due to an NCAA policy that prohibits teams transitioning up, or down, from postseason play. The good news for the Gamecocks (8-3, 6-1 CUSA) is that if there are not enough bowl eligible teams, then the Gamecocks would get a nod, alongside James Madison.
WAIVER DENIED: Jacksonville State football postseason waiver denied: How it impacts Rich Rodriguez's squad
RICH ROD: What Jax State football Rich Rodriguez said about his future and the NCAA after win over LA Tech
LA TECH WIN: Jacksonville State football makes case for bowl with monster win over La Tech
What do Bowl projections say
247 Sports
Camellia Bowl vs. San Jose State
ESPN
Birmingham Bowl vs. South Alabama
CBS Sports
Bahamas Bowl (in Charlotte, N.C.) vs. Ohio
Fox Sports
Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State
CFB Network
Bahamas Bowl vs. Marshall
Action Network
68 Ventures Bowl vs. Arkansas State
Sporting News
New Mexico Bowl vs. San Jose State
What do the numbers say?
The numbers are tight for Jax State to make a bowl game, but still in the realm of possibility, even probably a good chance of it happening. There are currently 68 teams that have hit the six-win mark, including Jax State and James Madison. There are 40 teams who cannot make a bowl game as of now, with another 23 taking their chances to the final week.
With 82 bowl spots, Jax State needs at least 12 losses from those 5-win squads to play in a bowl game this season. Six of those teams play against ranked opponents, not counting Central Michigan, which plays 10-1 Toledo.
Who could impede Jax State?
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo
Thursday, Nov, 22
Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Ole Miss
Friday, Nov. 23
TCU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma
Nebraska vs. No. 16 Iowa
Central Michigan vs. Toledo
Utah State vs. New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 23
Central Florida vs. Houston
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State
Louisiana vs. ULM
BYU vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State
Illinois vs. Northwestern
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia
Florida vs. No. 4 Florida State
South Carolina vs. Clemson
South Florida vs. Charlotte
Cal vs. UCLA
Colorado State vs. Hawai'i
Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What are Jacksonville State chances to make a bowl game going into the final week