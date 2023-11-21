What are Jacksonville State chances to make a bowl game? What the numbers, projections and math say

With only one week to go in the college football season, the chances that Jacksonville State will make a bowl game have slightly improved.

Jacksonville State still has one game left, traveling to New Mexico State for a 3 p.m. Saturday clash on ESPN+. The fate of their season is out of their hands though due to an NCAA policy that prohibits teams transitioning up, or down, from postseason play. The good news for the Gamecocks (8-3, 6-1 CUSA) is that if there are not enough bowl eligible teams, then the Gamecocks would get a nod, alongside James Madison.

What do Bowl projections say

247 Sports

Camellia Bowl vs. San Jose State

ESPN

Birmingham Bowl vs. South Alabama

CBS Sports

Bahamas Bowl (in Charlotte, N.C.) vs. Ohio

Fox Sports

Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State

CFB Network

Bahamas Bowl vs. Marshall

Action Network

68 Ventures Bowl vs. Arkansas State

Sporting News

New Mexico Bowl vs. San Jose State

What do the numbers say?

The numbers are tight for Jax State to make a bowl game, but still in the realm of possibility, even probably a good chance of it happening. There are currently 68 teams that have hit the six-win mark, including Jax State and James Madison. There are 40 teams who cannot make a bowl game as of now, with another 23 taking their chances to the final week.

With 82 bowl spots, Jax State needs at least 12 losses from those 5-win squads to play in a bowl game this season. Six of those teams play against ranked opponents, not counting Central Michigan, which plays 10-1 Toledo.

Who could impede Jax State?

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo

Thursday, Nov, 22

Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Ole Miss

Friday, Nov. 23

TCU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Nebraska vs. No. 16 Iowa

Central Michigan vs. Toledo

Utah State vs. New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 23

Central Florida vs. Houston

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State

Louisiana vs. ULM

BYU vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State

Illinois vs. Northwestern

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Florida vs. No. 4 Florida State

South Carolina vs. Clemson

South Florida vs. Charlotte

Cal vs. UCLA

Colorado State vs. Hawai'i

