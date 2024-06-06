Jacksonville Soccer Association teams to be plentiful at Tomato Fest 4V4 tourney
Jun. 5—Twenty-five teams from the Jacksonville Soccer Association will be competing in this year's Tomato Fest 4V4 Soccer Tournament, which will be played Friday evening and all day Saturday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The pitch will be divided up into six mini fields, running north and south, as boys and girls ranging in age from 5 to 19-years-old will be battling it out for divisional championships.
Teams from Tyler, Henderson, Palestine and Center, to name a few, have also signed up for the tournament.
Jacksonville Soccer Association teams — Tomato Fest 4V4
Boys
U7-All United Football Club, Sharks, Villens
U8-Jacksonville FC
U9-Dynamite, Force FC, Stingers, United
U10-Bandits, Lil Vipers
U11-ETEX Elite FC, King Cobras
Girls
U6-Slitherin Vipers
U8-Fenix, The Marvels, United
U9-Ladybugs
U10-Minions Yellow, Dream Team, Minions Blue, O'Lays
U12-Bandits 2012, Lightning Blue, Lightning Black